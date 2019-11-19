|
Foster, Barbara
1935 - 2019
On Friday, November 15, 2019, the world lost a gentle, kind, sweet soul. Barbara J. Foster, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Born on July 17, 1935 to Claude and Velva (Cox) Rawlings. She was preceded in death by her husband William L. Foster, son William A. Foster and daughter Marcia Foster. Her quiet presence and never ending love for her family and friends will be remembered and forever cherished by her children, Kris (Jeff) Jordan, Michele (Alan) Bridges, Jim L. Foster; daughter-in-law, Deb Foster; grandchildren, Ry (Jamie) Foster, Jordan (Kim) Foster, Gabe Foster, Scott Jordan, Rachel Jordan, Rylee West, Avery West, Kaden Foster, Paxton Foster; great-grandchildren, Lily Foster, Zoey Foster, Emmi Foster, Jordy Foster; sisters, many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. We will always be grateful to the staff at The Woodlands of Columbus for the love and care they gave to her. Calling hours will be held on FRIDAY, November 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, and in continued support for our families advocacy, a donation may be made in Barb's name to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1225 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
