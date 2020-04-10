Home

Barbara Fowlkes


1937 - 2020
Barbara Fowlkes Obituary
Fowlkes, Barbara
1937 - 2020
Barbara Leann Fowlkes, age 82. Sunrise December 23, 1937 and Sunset April 5, 2020. Private services Monday, April 13, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
