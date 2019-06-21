|
|
Friend, Barbara
1933 - 2019
Barbara Ann Hunter Friend, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 19 at their vacation cottage in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Barbara was a beloved wife of 65 years and a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She graduated from West High School in 1954, was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church on the Hilltop and Grace Lutheran Church by the Sea in Nags Head, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by precious daughter Lori Lee Gerber. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell E. Friend; three daughters, Diana Lee (Harry) Seaman, Vicki Lee (Addison) Clark, and Teri Lee (Pat) O'Conner; three grandchildren, Donnie (Kristen) Naegel, Greg (Jessica) Gerber, and Lauren (Spencer) Conte; four great-grandchildren, Keira and Jaxon Naegel, Alexandra Conte, and Grayson Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Cols, Ohio 43204 and 10-11 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at St. John Lutheran, 2745 W Broad St, Cols, OH 43204, where her service will begin at 11am. Interment following at Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. To share condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019