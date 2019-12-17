|
Gilmartin, Barbara
Barbara J. Gilmartin, age 85, of Westerville, passed away December 16 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Born December 28, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Tom and Florence (Shilton) Stanton who immigrated from England in the 1920s. Barbara graduated from Youngstown Chaney High School in 1951 and worked in Optometric Offices until February 19, 1955 when she married John "Jack" Gilmartin at St. Brendan Catholic Church. Barbara and Jack resided in the Northland area of Columbus for over thirty years before moving to Westerville 16 years ago. They were longtime members of St. Anthony Church and the Northland Swim Club. Barbara was a J.C. Penney's Sales Associate in Fashion Jewelry at the Northland Mall for many years. She enjoyed painting scenes and portraits; playing the piano and the clarinet; and she loved gardening. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Stanton, Satellite Beach, FL. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack, of almost 65 years; 4 children, Greg Gilmartin (Caryn), Honolulu HI, Michael Gilmartin (Tracy), Westerville, Lynn Jones (Michael), Westerville, Joan Luther (Timothy), Carmel IN; 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Geri Mangino (Victor), CA; brothers-in-law, Robert Gilmartin, NC, Thomas Gilmartin, Fl, Robert Pash, TX. A private family service will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019