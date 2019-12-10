|
|
Guertal, Barbara
1929 - 2019
Barbara Guertal, age 90, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born June 23, 1929 to Etta and Edward Overton in Long Island, New York. Survived by son, William (Rebecca) Guertal; and daughter, Elizabeth (Brian Anderson) Guertal with grandchildren, William and Sam Anderson. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Ann) Overton; and sister, Nancy Harrington. Her husband Charles Robert preceded her in death. Barbara was a 3-time graduate of The Ohio State University and had a great love of OSU football. Her first career was as an Animal Science Technologist for the Ohio Department of Agriculture. She later earned a BS and MS degree in Elementary Education and taught for the Whitehall City schools at Robinwood Elementary until her retirement in 1994. Barbara had a passion for birds, gardens, and squirrels – especially her albino squirrel friend. She volunteered with numerous organizations after retirement, but really enjoyed visiting folks at OSU-East Hospital with her certified therapy dog Noel as part of the Pet Pals program. Memorial service Saturday, December 28, 2019, 2 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1-hour prior to service. Private interment to follow. Memorials may made in Barbara's honor to Meals on Wheels. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019