|
|
Hack, Barbara
1925 - 2020
Barbara Gast Hack, formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Hilliard Assisted Living and Memory Care, Hilliard, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter George Hack, parents Walter W. and Marie Gast, sisters Marguerite Carter, Marion Shoger, Helen Cadwell and Dorothy Place. She is survived by her two daughters and their families, Susan Hack Krug (Donald) and grandsons, Ted Krug and Mark Krug, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Diane Hack Davis of Dublin, Ohio, granddaughter, Amanda Michie, and great granddaughter, Hannah Michie of Houston, Texas. Barbara was born in Crown Point, Indiana, on April 18, 1925. She graduated from East Aurora High School, Aurora, Illinois, in 1943, and with a BA from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois, in 1947. She also earned her Master's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1963. She was a secondary teacher and elementary Field Librarian with Columbus Public School for 31 years. Barbara was a member of Pi Lambda Theta and Delta Pi Epsilon. She served on the Women's Board of the Columbus Museum of Art, Board of Women of Pilot Dogs, and Board of Women and past President of American Federation for Aging Research. She was a member and attended First Community Church, where she served on the Women's Board and other church councils. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent in her name to First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43221 or the scholarship fund of Water G. Hack and Barbara Gast Hack at North Central College, 30 N. Brainard Street, Naperville, Illinois 60540. A private interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Due to current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences and to view updated information once available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 6, 2020