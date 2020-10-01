Harrison, Barbara
Barbara M. Harrison, 88, died September 22, 2020. She was born December 13, 1931, in Columbus, OH. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls and Hood College Frederick, Maryland. She was a past member of the Junior League of Columbus and the Pickaway County Child Welfare Board. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael R. Harrison and her son, Michael R. Harrison, Jr. She is survived by her son, Pete A. (Rhonda) and 4 grandchildren. At her request, there will be no calling hours and a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to The Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 N. Court St. Circleville, OH 43113 or Pickaway County Hands for the Disabled, P.O. Box 243 Circleville, OH 43113. Arrangements are being handled by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.