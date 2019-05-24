Hartranft, Barbara

1935 - 2019

Barbara L. "Barb" Hartranft, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Barb was born on September 9, 1935 to Emerson and Lee Harlow. She met the love of her life, Dick on a blind date and married him in 1956. She was a faithful member of Glenwood United Methodist Church where she played the organ for 16 years before she retired as their organist. Barb also retired as office manager for Robert Bernard, DDS. Graduated from West High School in 1953 where she was active in sports and music. She was very active in Camp Fire Girls and was a leader for her two girls. Barb loved her family. She also enjoyed camping especially with her sister and family. She was a 65 year member of Order of Eastern Star. Preceded in death by parents Emerson and Lee Harlow. Survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Debbie (Gary) Delozier and Pattie Graham; grandchildren, Ryan Delozier, Tricia (Mitch) Thielen, Ashley (Joe) Healy, Brittany (Jeremy) Solomon and Courtney (John) McGuire; great grandchildren, Joey and Adelia Healy, Harlow and Hadley Thielen; many nieces, nephews, friends at Greystone Village and Glenwood United Methodist Church. Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm with Eastern Star Service at 7 pm at Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2833 Valleyview Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Special thank you to the nurses and hospice staff at Mt. Carmel West/Grove City Hospital. Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in Barb's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019