Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Barbara Hedrick


1942 - 2020
Barbara Hedrick Obituary
Hedrick, Barbara
1942 - 2020
Barbara A. Hedrick, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 22, 2020. She was born January 25, 1942 in Boissevain, Virginia to John Louis and Edna Lucille (Hopkins) Farkas. She was a graduate of South High School, class of 1960, and an active member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church for the past 42 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Hedrick, brother John Louis Farkas Jr. and nephew Zachary. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jody Chiovarelli and Amy (Greg) Huzicka; her grandchildren, who brought so much joy into her life: Ethan, Connor, Anna, Owen, Sophia and Brady; siblings, William (Dolores) Farkas, Rita Casto and Sue (Pete) Carlisle; nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Mitchell, Josh, Jill and Jenna. She will also be remembered by members of Charles' loving family in WV. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am, Monday, April 27, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Barbara's memory to support the Rehabilitation Unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please send checks made payable to Nationwide Children's to: PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or make gifts online at NationwideChildrens.org/Giving. Visit www.schoedinger.com for service updates or to share condolences with her family. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
