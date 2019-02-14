|
|
Hennen, Barbara
1953 - 2019
Barbara Ann Hennen, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 65 at The Grand Memory Care Unit in Dublin, OH. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. She loved being a paramedic and an occupational therapy assistant. Barb was a loving daughter who spent much of her life caring for her parents. She will be greatly missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Willa (Billie). She is survived by her brother, Frank, sister-in-law, Nancy, and niece, Kaitlyn. Charitable contributions can be made to: Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019