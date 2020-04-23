The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Barbara Henry


1938 - 2020
Henry, Barbara
1938 - 2020
Barbara Ruth Henry, age 81, of Grove City, Ohio, died April 19, 2020. She is survived by her children, Debora Culp, Craig Henry, and Nancy Angle. Barbara was preceded in death by her son William P. Henry on February 16, 2020. One of her proudest achievements was earning the title, Miss Majorette of Ohio in 1953. The family would like to thank all who were part of Barbara's life. A remembrance party will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020
