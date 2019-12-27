Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hirsch


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Hirsch Obituary
Hirsch, Barbara
1935 - 2019
Barbara Weinberg Hirsch, 84, of Blacklick, died at 1:20 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was born June 4, 1935, in Chicago IL, to the late Joseph and Dena Lask Greenberg. She graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and was a member of the Beth Abraham Synagogue congregation and served as past president of the Beth Abraham Synagogue Sisterhood. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Hirsch; her children, Gary (Terry Kaufman) Weinberg; Sandra (Ron Miller) Henfield; and David (Jeanette) Weinberg; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Weinberg who died in 1988. Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. until time of funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rabbi Aryeh Kaltman officiating. She will laid to rest at the Beth Abraham Jewish Cemetery, Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 250 East Broad Street, Suite 1750, Columbus Ohio 43215. To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -