More Obituaries for Barbara Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hughes

Barbara Hughes Obituary
Hughes, Barbara
1939 - 2020
Barbara L. Hughes, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Barbara was born to the late Leo and Ruth Wagner on January 11, 1939. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Hughes after 58 years of marriage. She is survived by her three children, Tammy (John) Cassidy, Michael T.Hughes and Leanne Hughes; and her granddaughter, Kelly (Kevin) Johnston; and great-grandsons, Finn Thomas Johnston and Noah James Johnston. Public memorial service will be announced at a later date by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
