Huskey, Barbara (Hoover)
1940 - 2019
Barbara Alice Huskey, age 78, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Kobacker House surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loyal life time friend to so many. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful spirit, who took care of everyone who came into her life. Barbara was born June 25, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Earl and Edna (Durr) Hoover. She was a graduate of South High School. She worked for Dr. Jeffrey L. Moore in Lancaster for many years before retiring. She was a member of Old Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing in card clubs, going to garden shows, music, watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Her passion was spending time with her beloved family and friends. Her caring, loving, thoughtful ways are a treasure to everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Huskey and sons Robert and Christopher Huskey. She is survived by her loving children, David (Kristi) Huskey, Suzanne Huskey, Melinda (Mike) Murphy, John (Susan) Huskey; daughter-in-law, Nancy Huskey; beloved grandchildren, Misti, Tom(Jessica), Jeremy Huskey, Daniel, Nickolas, Ryan Huskey, Matt Serman, Michael Nicklas, Jackson, Lainee Huskey; her loving aunt, Linda Renico; special cousin, Lynn Moehrman; brother-in-law, Clarence (Pat) Huskey; loving niece, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends. You may visit 4-8 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), where funeral service will be held 11 am Monday. Interment Violet Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Dispatch Charity Newsies, Old Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Diabetes Foundation in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
