|
|
Crowl, Barbara J. Adametz
1955 - 2019
Barbara J. Adametz Crowl, 64, of Blacklick, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born April 25, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA to Helen (Fabian) and Joseph Adametz. Barb was a 1973 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School and a 1977 graduate of The Ohio State University. She also obtained her Master's Degree from University of Dayton. She enjoyed her career as an educator with Canal Winchester Local Schools for 36 years. She met many wonderful families and coworkers, including her lifelong, dear friend Onn Kantner. Barb enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife, especially her hummingbirds, annual summer vacations at the beach with family and friends, and spending holidays with her family. She had a special place in her heart for her late father-in-law. She cherished every moment with her two daughters and two grandsons, whom she absolutely adored. She was an avid Steelers and Buckeyes fan. Barb is preceded in death by her parents. Barb is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Thomas Crowl; daughters, Lindsay Crowl and Loren Crowl Spaulding; two grandsons, Brody and Dominic Spaulding; sisters, Patti (Mike) Bookman, Peggy (Rick) Smith, and Debbie Bradley; step-mother, Kathy Adametz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barb's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31 at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg. Barb's wishes were that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a contribution do so to an organization involved with children's cancer research. Messages may be sent to Barb's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019