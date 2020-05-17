Boyce, Barbara J.

1932 - 2020

Barbara J. Boyce, age 87, of Columbus OH and Sun City AZ, joined our Lord on May 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Vivian and Howard Collins, Barberton OH. She is predeceased by her sister Shirley. Barbara was a graduate of the University of Akron and retired from Trinity Lutheran Seminary. She loved teaching, travel, and animals. She is survived by her loving husband, George, sons, Douglas (Chone), David (Cherry), daughter, Carolyn (Lee), grandchildren, Timothy Coleman, Taylor Angus, Jack T. Boyce, and Great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Aaron and Sophia Coleman. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store