Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Barbara J. Gill


1937 - 2019
Barbara J. Gill Obituary
Gill, Barbara J.
1937 - 2019
Barbara J. Gill, age 82, of Grove City, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Barbara was born in Port Royal, KY to the late Moody and Mary Catherine Tharp. She worked for many years at Huntington National Bank, Eddie Bauer, and most recently Speedway. Barbara was an independent and strong woman. Her family meant everything to her. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Richard Edward Gill, Sr.; sister, Laverne (Fritz) Sickels; and brother, Price Tharp. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Lynne Sherman, Wendy Jaye (Teddy) Mansperger, Christy Ann (Michael) Phillips; son, Richard Edward Gill, Jr: brother, Raymond Lee Tharp; 8 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren. Barbara's family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where the Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or watch Barbara's tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 8, 2019
Remember
