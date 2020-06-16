Luft, Barbara J.
1947 - 2020
Barbara Jean Luft, 72, passed away on June 16, 2020. Barbara was born on July 15, 1947 in Stewartstown, NH to the late Leroy and Marian (Treadwell) Goad. She was also preceded in death by her brother Mitchell Goad. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" E. Luft, Sr.; sons, Mark L. Manning and Richard (Dona) Luft, Jr.; daughters, Angela M. Manning and Terry (Rodney) Spurlock; grandchildren, Steven (Stacey) Eskey, Ayla Lowery, Derek Manning, Marisa (Marcus) Grapes, Dillon Manning, Jennifer Picklesimer, Jessica Spurlock, Taylor (Matt) Hoefer, Travis Luft and Tyler Luft; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alexander (Claudette) Goad and John W. Goad; sister, Victoria (Dennis) Dart. Barbara's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-6PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11AM with Pastor David Ritchie officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial messages may be sent to Barbara's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.