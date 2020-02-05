|
|
Pohl, Barbara J.
1940 - 2020
Barbara J. Pohl (Miller), passed in Adelaide, Australia on January 20, 2020. She was born 10 December, 1940 in Dover, Delaware, daughter of Anthony and Germaine Miller. She is preceded in death by her sister Betty Lou Miller. She graduated from the University of Delaware and also attended the Ohio State University. She was a Columbus Public School teacher for 34 years and a member of local (CEA) and state and national Associations. Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Beth and grandson, Haydn of Mt. Barker, South Australia; and nephew, Michael (Cindy) Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved to Australia over 2 years ago and loved being with her family; although she missed many treasured friends back in Columbus. A memorial service will be held later this year in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Columbus Education Association Scholarship Fund in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020