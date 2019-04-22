|
|
Smith, Barbara J.
1939 - 2019
Barbara Jean Smith, age 80, passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Charlie and Alice Grinstead and loving husband of 57 years, Donald Smith. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Jackie (Jim) Sweeney, Chuck "Sonny" (Sue) Grinstead, Linda (Mike) Yandrich and Cathy (Ron) Foster; children, Diane Smith, Steven (Julie) Smith, Tracey (Scott Hunt) Smith and Lori (Chris Engel) Smith; granddaughters, Andrea (Nick) Dixon, Anna (Michele Casertano) Simmons, Abby (Adam Mullaney) Simmons, Elle Simmons, Emily Engel, Olivia Engel and Chloe Engel; great-grandsons, Calvin and Alexander Dixon; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Barbara was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many. She will be dearly missed! Friends and family may visit Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019