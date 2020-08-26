Jackson, Barbara
1935 - 2020
Barbara Jean Jackson, age 84. Sunrise October 21, 1935 and Sunset August 23, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Kingdom Power Baptist Church, 1673 Lockbourne Rd.. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Mask, Tickets and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com