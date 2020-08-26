1/1
Barbara Jackson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackson, Barbara
1935 - 2020
Barbara Jean Jackson, age 84. Sunrise October 21, 1935 and Sunset August 23, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Kingdom Power Baptist Church, 1673 Lockbourne Rd.. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Mask, Tickets and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 AM
Kingdom Power Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kingdom Power Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved