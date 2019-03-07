Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Dunn, Barbara Jean
1983 - 2019
Barbara Jean Dunn, age 36, passed away suddenly at her home on March 5, 2019. BJ was born on February 6, 1983 Columbus, Ohio. BJ is preceded in death by Dad Edward "PeeWee" Dunn. Survived by loving mom, Carolyn Dunn; loving daughter, Alyssa Taylor; brother, Eddie Dunn; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Bill Wilkes. She is also survived by nephews, Eddie III and CJ Dunn; niece, Kristin Dunn and special friend, Tim Burkhammer; many great nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. BJ was a fun, loving person who would do anything for anybody. Her big smile would light up a room along with her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by the many people who knew her. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD CO. Chapel, 1346 S. High St., Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-8 pm, where funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 am. Chaplins Max and Dee Reed officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
