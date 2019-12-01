Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME
289 S. Main St.,
Pataskala, OH
Barbara Johnston


1935 - 2019
Barbara Johnston Obituary
Johnston, Barbara
Barbara Louise Johnston, 84, of Etna, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born on Janurary 13, 1935 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late Edward and Jessi (Moriva) Harm. Barbara was a graduate of West High in 1953 and a certified Dental Assistant. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard; children, Scott (Amy) and Joni; five grandchildren; brother, Ed Harm Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Honoring the family's wishes cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Childrens Dr., Columbus, OH 43205 in Barbara's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
