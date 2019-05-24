Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Jones, Barbara
1929 - 2019
Barbara Jones, age 89, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Forum at Knightsbridge. Former graduate of North High School class of 1947 and The Ohio State University in 1951. Taught at Indian Springs Elementary with 31 years service. She is preceded in death by husband Robert with 59 years of marriage, brother Al Smith, daughter Darcy Holdren and one time close brother-in-law Ronald Jones. Survived by son, Brad (Chris); and grandsons, Bradley (Aubrey) and Brian Jones. Family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-6 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214. Private Family burial.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019
