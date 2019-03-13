|
Justice, Barbara
Barbara Justice, age 78, of Hilliard, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She loved spending time with her family and friends at her happy place which was Lost Hollow Campgrounds in Hocking Hills. Barbara was one of the founding members of Lost Hollow Chapel. Her love for children and her nurturing ways carried over from her children to her grandchildren and others that she babysat. She loved cooking and playing bingo. During the holidays, she loved spending time with the Currys and the Blankenships. Preceded in death by husband OJ, sisters Irene Blankenship and Edith Lowe, brothers Arvel Baisden, Kelly Baisden, Cecil Baisden, Rush Baisden and Baby Earl. Survived by daughters, Pam (Doug) Wilson and Kathy (Dave) Uttley; son, Dwayne (Trish) Justice; grandchildren, Kimie Uttley, Chris (Caitlin) Uttley, Brent Justice, Kyle Justice, Jessie Ansell, Cody Justice, Tristan Justice and CJ Uttley; great granddaughter, Ellie Uttley; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. at Refinery Church, 3915 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Another service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Lost Hollow Chapel, 16700 Harble-Griffith Road, Logan, Ohio 43138. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Refinery Church, c/o Kids Ministries, 3915 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, or Lost Hollow Chapel, c/o Vicki Roley, Lot 143, 16700 Harble-Griffith Road, Logan, Ohio 43138. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019