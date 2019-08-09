The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Keating


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Keating Obituary
Keating, Barbara
1925 - 2019
Barbara Cadot Keating, passed away peacefully on August 1 in Hollywood, Florida at the age of 94. Barbara was predeceased by a son Donald Charles Garrett, her second husband Jack Keating and siblings Carel Cadot and Judith Stowe Janssens. She leaves three adult children, Barbara (John) Russell, Judy (Bill) Passavanti and David Garrett; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was adored by her family and her many long time friends for her great sense of humor, love of learning and strong faith. Barbara was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 16, 1925, daughter of the late C. Donald and Marabelle (Pleukharp) Cadot and attended Ohio Wesleyan where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Upon meeting her future husband Sam Garrett, she attended The Ohio State University where she graduated with a BA in Economics. They were married in 1945 and moved to Menlo Park, California shortly thereafter. In addition to being a devoted mother, Barbara was very active in academic, social and civic activities. She attended Stanford University obtaining a masters degree in counseling and guidance and was Alumni president for her graduating class. Barbara co-founded a singles social club called "Le fem Jolie" which grew to include many members and hosted many soirées. Barbara was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution association acting as a chapter president for a number of years. Above all else, it was her children and grandchildren that were Barbara's great joy and primary focus in life. She played a central role in the lives of all her grandchildren and became a wise and trusted role model. Her example of living an engaged, enquiring and healthy lifestyle was emblematic of a life well lived. Her commitment to researching and documenting family genealogy was a gift for generations to come. Graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of her life will be held in California, date and location to be announced. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Download Now