Keating, Barbara
1925 - 2019
Barbara Cadot Keating, passed away peacefully on August 1 in Hollywood, Florida at the age of 94. Barbara was predeceased by a son Donald Charles Garrett, her second husband Jack Keating and siblings Carel Cadot and Judith Stowe Janssens. She leaves three adult children, Barbara (John) Russell, Judy (Bill) Passavanti and David Garrett; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was adored by her family and her many long time friends for her great sense of humor, love of learning and strong faith. Barbara was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 16, 1925, daughter of the late C. Donald and Marabelle (Pleukharp) Cadot and attended Ohio Wesleyan where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Upon meeting her future husband Sam Garrett, she attended The Ohio State University where she graduated with a BA in Economics. They were married in 1945 and moved to Menlo Park, California shortly thereafter. In addition to being a devoted mother, Barbara was very active in academic, social and civic activities. She attended Stanford University obtaining a masters degree in counseling and guidance and was Alumni president for her graduating class. Barbara co-founded a singles social club called "Le fem Jolie" which grew to include many members and hosted many soirées. Barbara was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution association acting as a chapter president for a number of years. Above all else, it was her children and grandchildren that were Barbara's great joy and primary focus in life. She played a central role in the lives of all her grandchildren and became a wise and trusted role model. Her example of living an engaged, enquiring and healthy lifestyle was emblematic of a life well lived. Her commitment to researching and documenting family genealogy was a gift for generations to come. Graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of her life will be held in California, date and location to be announced. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019