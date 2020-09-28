Kellenbarger, Barbara (Thrush)
1932 - 2020
Barbara L. (Thrush) Kellenbarger, age 88, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Groveport, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 27, 2020, her 88th birthday. She was born in Columbus to the late Clarence and Samantha (Hughes) Stith. She was active in her church when she was able, loved to travel, and loved being around people. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 35 years, Jack Thrush, her second husband, Dick Kellenbarger; brother, Jack Stith; and infant son, Jeffrey Thrush. She is survived by her children, Liesa (Bill) Koch, Lancaster, Jill (Rob) Lawson, Columbus, Lori (Chuck) Albright, Mt. Vernon, and Jack Thrush, Columbus; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 1-3 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, where a celebration of life service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Brandon Leitnaker officiating. Entombment will be later at Resurrection Cemetery. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to Hope in the Night c/o The Tree Church, 721 N. Memorial Dr., Lancaster, OH 43130 in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com