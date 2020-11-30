Kirkpatrick, Barbara
1943 - 2020
Barbara "Barb" L. Kirkpatrick, 77, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Barb is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 55 years, Jack Kirkpatrick; daughters, Stacey (John) Haney, Sheri Zoog and Shelley (Jason) Lamneck; grandchildren, Parker, Sarah, and Kennedy Haney; Emilee and Emerson Zoog and Gabriel Lamneck; brother, Dale Barton, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, students and friends. Preceded in death by Miles Barton (brother), Maxine Woodcox (mother) and Milan Barton (father). Barb was loving, encouraging, friendly (said "Hi" to everyone), supportive, giving and loving. She was an accomplished runner and completed four marathons; Columbus Marathon (2x), Pittsburgh Marathon and her favorite New York City Marathon. She also completed several 5k races, triathlons, bike rides, and cross-country ski. She passed her love of running down to her daughters who all love to run. She loved working at Gahanna Lincoln High School with special needs students and retired in 2015 after 25 years. It was absolutely her favorite job and you could see how proud she was of every single student and the special connection she had with all of them. Her pride and joy were her grandkids. She was frequently seen at soccer games, lacrosse games, regattas, swim meets, cross country meets, football games, plays, musicals, and concerts cheering them all on. As petite as she was, she was their biggest cheerleader! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barb to the Gahanna Special Olympics
, 224 Buttonwood Court, Gahanna, OH 43230. For more information about the organization, please visit www.gahannaspecialolympics.org
. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future and held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH, 43230. To share condolences or see full obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com
.