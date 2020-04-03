The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Klein

Add a Memory
Barbara Klein Obituary
Klein, Barbara
1930 - 2020
Barbara Elizabeth (Bailey) Klein, age 90, died April 1, 2020, Mayfair Village Nursing Home, Columbus, Ohio. Barbara was born January 24, 1930, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Bailey. She is survived by her children, Steve Klein of Fallon, Nevada, Liz Klein of Lakewood, Washington, and Rick (Jana) Klein of Ammon, Idaho; and brother, Richard (Debbie) Bailey of Naples, Florida. No services to be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now