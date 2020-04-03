|
|
Klein, Barbara
1930 - 2020
Barbara Elizabeth (Bailey) Klein, age 90, died April 1, 2020, Mayfair Village Nursing Home, Columbus, Ohio. Barbara was born January 24, 1930, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Bailey. She is survived by her children, Steve Klein of Fallon, Nevada, Liz Klein of Lakewood, Washington, and Rick (Jana) Klein of Ammon, Idaho; and brother, Richard (Debbie) Bailey of Naples, Florida. No services to be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020