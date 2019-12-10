The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Barbara Knox


1928 - 2019
Barbara Knox Obituary
Knox, Barbara
1928 - 2019
Barbara Jean Knox, age 91, of Grove City, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was a dog lover and enjoyed taking care of her doberman pinchers, Misty and Duke; and her dachshund, Doxie. Barb's family was important to her and she cherished the time that she spent with her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Tom Knox, mother Margaret Davis, father Carl E. Lloyd, sister Theda Robinson, brother Earl Lloyd, Jr. Survived by her nieces, Joyce (Gary) Kincaid, Valerie Apts, and Peggy (Bob) Nowlan; nephews, Curt (Teresa) Robinson and Darrell Lloyd; close great-nieces, Angela (Wayne) Thompson, Connie (Randy) Franz, and Cheryl (Kerry) Burnham; several other great-nieces and great-nephews; stepson, Tom III (Janice) Knox; stepdaughter, Toni (Chuck) Keller; and many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 1-2 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Interment Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Barb or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
