Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
280 North Grant Avenue
Columbus, OH
Barbara Koch


1931 - 2019
Barbara Koch Obituary
Koch, Barbara
Barbara E. Koch, age 87, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 20, 1931 to the late J. Grant and Blanche Siebold. Longtime employee of Our Lady of Peace Church. Member of St. Patrick Church. She is preceded in death by an infant son. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Koch; children, Mike (Linda) Koch, Sue (Dan) Fowler, Dave (Jeanne) Koch, Karen (Tim) Steffy and Sheri Koch; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue. Private Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
