Kotouc, Barbara
1934 - 2019
Barbara M. Kotouc, passed on Tuesday, April 23 at Ohio Living Sarah Moore in Delaware, OH at the age of 84 and was a resident of Westerville since 1990. She was born on October 22, 1934 in East Liverpool, OH and was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Olive Biery, her brother Harry, and her husband Anthony Giambattista. Barb is survived by her sister, Paula (Charles) Miner of Columbiana, OH; and children, Lynn (Chuck) Bierdeman-Searl, Jaye (Marvin) Horton Parker, Philip J. (Joanne) Horton II, Harry (Tracey) Horton and Toni (Matt) Giambattista Polito. Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was an avid sports fan, bowler and loved dogs and owls. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts/donations be made to Ohio Living Sarah Moore, 26 N. Union Street, Delaware, OH 43015 or National Church Resident Hospice, 2245 North High Bank Dr., Columbus, OH 43220. These are the non-profit organizations that provided exceptional care to Barb, her family and others that are in need. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road., Westerville, OH 43081. The family will have a private burial in the Harvey S. Firestone Cemetery, Columbiana, OH at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019