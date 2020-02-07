Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Barbara L. Morris


1950 - 2020
Barbara Lynn Morris, 69, passed away on February 6, 2020. Barbara was born on May 1, 1950 in Zanesville, OH to the late George E. and Helyne E. (Caverlee) Ross. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ralph G. Morris; daughter, Jenna L. Walters and beloved grandchildren, Barrett and Brinley Walters. Barbara's family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. A graveside service for Barbara will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estates on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10am with Rev. John Ruiz officiating. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Memorial messages may be sent her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
