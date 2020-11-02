Seiber, Barbara L.
1938 - 2020
Barbara L. Seiber, 82, passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1938, and a 1956 graduate of Linden McKinley H.S. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret Culp, father Leonard Minor, first husband William Kildow, second husband James Seiber. Surviving family includes children, Debbie Weakley, Christine Stover, Ronda Eckert, Kathleen Warnick (Brad), Kelly Kildow, Robert Seiber; Brother, Bob Minor; (Debbie); grandchildren, Carrie Hayes (Bobby), Jessica Anspach (Jamison), Jennifer Weakley (Theo Dotson), James Wolfenberger, Heather Coon (Nick), Lori Young, Erin MacFarlane (Dan), Amy Warnick Gawne (Scott), Dana Llewellyn (Chris), Brian Stropki (Jennifer), Christopher Stropki (Alanna), Nicholas Eckert, Bradley Eckert, Kristen Seiber, Alyssa Seiber; 21 great-grandchildren; nephews, Chris Minor, Derek Minor and Brett Minor. Barbara was a staunch supporter of those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, loved to read books, mysteries, romance, as well as novels about military special operations, with more than 3,000 of these books being donated to the Ronald McDonald House. She was exceptionally creative, thoroughly enjoyed crafting of all kinds, cake decorating, ceramics, crocheting, macrame, and needlepoint as well as a grower of beautiful flower gardens. Barbara was a superb seamstress, a skill she learned from her mother, and passed on to a couple of her daughters. Many Halloween costumes were made for her children and handed down to her grandchildren. Her favorite classic country artists were Conway Twitty, Hank Williams, Mel Tillis, Sonny James, and Charlie Pride. She would have married each one had they asked. She also loved attending and watching rodeos. After living in Japan where her first husband was stationed in the Air Force, Barbara was a lover of all things Japan, of which her son learned to appreciate and enjoy as well. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.