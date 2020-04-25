|
Cline, Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw)
1933 - 2020
Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw) Cline, age 86, of Hilliard, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Barbara was born on June 9, 1933 in Wheelersburg, Ohio to Lawrence and Mildred (Patton) Bradshaw. Barbara was employed by Catholic Social Services for over 18 years. She was a caregiver to many. Barbara helped seniors stay in their home by giving them assistance needed for everyday living. She will be remembered for being a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and woman. She enjoyed flowers, birds, jiggle puzzles and baking cookies and Buckeye candy which she shared with many. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Cline; brother, Denver Bradshaw and sisters, Kathryn Mullins and Wanda Seagraves. Survived by her children, David (Paula) Cline and Lynnette (Robert) Bryan; grandson, Ethan Bryan; brothers, James (Carolyn), Paul (Nellie) and Tony; sisters, Jean Turner, Deanne (Randy) Kearns and Dorothy (Reggie) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bradshaw; many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances the family will have a private funeral service, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home and Crematory. Afterward you will be able to watch the webcast and the video tribute of her life on www.heartandhope.com. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her daughter Janet at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbus in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020