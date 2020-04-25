The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw) Cline


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw) Cline Obituary
Cline, Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw)
1933 - 2020
Barbara Lillian (Bradshaw) Cline, age 86, of Hilliard, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Barbara was born on June 9, 1933 in Wheelersburg, Ohio to Lawrence and Mildred (Patton) Bradshaw. Barbara was employed by Catholic Social Services for over 18 years. She was a caregiver to many. Barbara helped seniors stay in their home by giving them assistance needed for everyday living. She will be remembered for being a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and woman. She enjoyed flowers, birds, jiggle puzzles and baking cookies and Buckeye candy which she shared with many. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Cline; brother, Denver Bradshaw and sisters, Kathryn Mullins and Wanda Seagraves. Survived by her children, David (Paula) Cline and Lynnette (Robert) Bryan; grandson, Ethan Bryan; brothers, James (Carolyn), Paul (Nellie) and Tony; sisters, Jean Turner, Deanne (Randy) Kearns and Dorothy (Reggie) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bradshaw; many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances the family will have a private funeral service, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home and Crematory. Afterward you will be able to watch the webcast and the video tribute of her life on www.heartandhope.com. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her daughter Janet at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbus in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now