Littleton, Barbara
1937 - 2019
Barbara Jean Littleton, age 81, a long-time resident of Pataskala, OH, passed away in Owensboro, KY on March 3, 2019. Barbara was born on August 3, 1937 in Wheeling, WV. She lived briefly in the Dallas, TX area during the early 1960s, relocating to Steubenville, OH and then to the Columbus, OH area where she raised her 2 sons, Robert and Brannon. Barbara was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and especially her four grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Lake and Sophie. Barbara loved any chance to spend time with her family, especially the holidays when the whole family could get-together. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Family and friends will gather at the EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH on Friday, March 8, 2019 for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 11539 National Rd SW, Pataskala, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019