Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Littleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Littleton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Littleton Obituary
Littleton, Barbara
1937 - 2019
Barbara Jean Littleton, age 81, a long-time resident of Pataskala, OH, passed away in Owensboro, KY on March 3, 2019. Barbara was born on August 3, 1937 in Wheeling, WV. She lived briefly in the Dallas, TX area during the early 1960s, relocating to Steubenville, OH and then to the Columbus, OH area where she raised her 2 sons, Robert and Brannon. Barbara was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and especially her four grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Lake and Sophie. Barbara loved any chance to spend time with her family, especially the holidays when the whole family could get-together. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Family and friends will gather at the EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH on Friday, March 8, 2019 for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 11539 National Rd SW, Pataskala, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now