Lloyd, Barbara

1933 - 2020

Barbara Lee (Taylor) Lloyd, 87, of Lancaster, Ohio, left her earthly home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. Barbara was born on June 4, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to Winston Gregory Taylor and Catherine Peters Taylor. She was raised in the Hilltop area of Columbus, Ohio, where her family owned and operated Peters Market at the corner of Ryan Ave. and Sullivant Ave. She attended Starling Junior High and West High School. During her youth she was camp counselor at Gladden Community House. While in Columbus she met the man of her dreams, Floyd Richards Lloyd, Jr. The two were married May 31, 1952. They raised two beautiful daughters. Barbara was a home marker as well as supported their family business, Lloyd Bent Bolt. Floyd and Barbara enjoyed traveling abroad and throughout the US. She was a proud member of The Ohio Child Conservation League and a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. Barbara was a Buckeye Fan proudly cheering on her Buckeyes. She is survived through her dear daughters, Valinda Lloyd-Rossi of Lancaster, and Laura Lyn Lloyd of Pickerington. Beloved grandchildren, Carlin (Amber) Nixon, Zac Nixon, Jamie (Cory) Kilbarger, and Jamison Lantz. Adored great grandchildren, Caiden and Garrett Nixon, and Corban and Cyrus Kilbarger. As well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and longtime friends. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Floyd Lloyd, sister Winnie Hall, and her parents. She was the type of person who made you feel like the most important person to her. She clung onto every word and wanted to know everything about your day, life, hopes, worries, and absorbed every detail. Once you allowed her into your life, you were now part of her for life. She cared for all she met in the most heartfelt and selfless ways. She was known for showing her love through making food, beautiful notes (even lunch notes), and remembering all the important dates and details. Always showing up and being at all the functions and parties to support, being truly interested in our lives, giving personal and heartfelt gifts, and lots of hugs, kisses, and holding hands. Throughout her time in Lancaster they enjoyed attending the Lancaster Festival, supporting the local charities and youth sports, as well as attending many of her grandchildren's activities. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN FUNERAL HOME. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Galloway Cemetery, 6333 Alkire Road, Galloway, Ohio 43119. Service to begin at 10am, officiated by Pastor Jack Davidson.



