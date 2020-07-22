1/1
Barbara Lou Butcher
1932 - 2020
Barbara Lou Butcher, passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 87. She was living at the Inn at Summit Trail assisted living facility in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was born December 23, 1932 in Munday, West Virginia to Lemuel "Harley" Shimer and Lovisa Fox Shimer, the youngest of six children. Barbara taught elementary education for over 30 years, most recently in the Berlin-Milan School District. After retiring as a teacher, she served on the North Point ESC and EHOVE Career Center Board of Education for 20 years. Barbara is survived by sons, Dave (Linda) of New Albany, OH, Greg (Kathleen) of Carroll, OH; and daughter-in-law, Joey Butcher of Monroeville, OH. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Brian (Whitney) Butcher, Jeff Butcher, Stacey (Michael) Straubel, Kaitlin (Pete) Cortese, Adam Butcher, Emily Butcher, Colton Butcher, Karli Butcher, Nick Butcher and Kassidy Butcher; and three great grandchildren, Nolan, Brooks and Lachlan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold, in 2018 and son Jeff in 1999. It was her wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, at 11 am at Perkins Cemetery, 5922 Milan Road, Sandusky. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Barbara's family at davidfkoch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Perkins Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
David F. Koch Funeral Home
520 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-1070
