Luebben, Barbara
Barbara Ann "Barb" Luebben, 80, of Lakeview, OH, formerly of Grove City and Marysville, OH, passed away, October 29, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. Barbara was born on August 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Irene Haines Jackson and PW Jackson. She married Robert L. "Bob" Luebben on February 15, 1975 in Marysville and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2018. Barb is survived by a daughter, Tanya Graham of Marysville; two stepdaughters, Lori Moore of Pioneer, OH and Kimberley Haines of Grove City; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren. Barb was a 1957 graduate of Marysville High School. She and her mother owned and operated Marysville Paint and Decorating. Pastor Jim Ellington will begin funeral services at 11am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Indian Lake Community Church, 121 N Main St, Russells Point, OH 43348. Visitation is Sunday from 2-5pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home North Chapel, 115 N Main St, Lakeview and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Lake Community Church. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019