Barbara Lundgren
Lundgren, Barbara
1927 - 2020
Barbara Ann Lundgren, age 93, of Columbus, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1927 to the late Elmer and Ruth (Harrow) See in Columbus, OH. Barbara is survived by her children, Jack Lundgren, Sue Howard and Shari Lundgren; grandchildren, Roman Lundgren, Twain Lundgren, Roger Howard, Paul Howard, Christine (Scott) David, Dean (Catrina) Bradley, Joshua Lundgren; 7 great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by son William Lundgren. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1PM at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Hospice, 355 E. Campus View Blvd., Suite 270, Columbus, OH 43235. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
