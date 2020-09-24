1/1
Barbara (Mentel) Mangini
1945 - 2020
Barbara M. (Mentel) Mangini, age 74, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by son Gary Jr., parents Raymond and Bernadette (Moran) Mentel, brothers Raymond, James, Charles, Michael and Patrick, sisters-in-law Victoria, LuAnn and Constance and nephew Patrick Casey. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gary; daughter, Julie (Lou) D'Orazio; sons, Jim (Stephanie) and Brady (Mandy); beloved grandchildren, Ally, Cassie, Katie, Jax, Tucker, Vincent, Michael, Catherine, Cal, Caden, and Casey; and many nephews and nieces. Barbara grew up in St. Mary Magdalene parish and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Class of 1963. Barbara met Gary in 1962 and they were married on September 2, 1967. She was a devoted volunteer for many years at her church's and children's schools, including St. Anthony Parish and School and St. Francis DeSales High School. She was proud and passionate about her Irish heritage and was a member of the Shamrock Club of Columbus. She was a founder of the Aquinas Scholarship Fund and a loyal member of the Associates of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. A devout Catholic, she instilled her strong faith in her family and shared it with all who knew her. Her love for family and friends, especially for her adoring grandchildren and her dear friends the Rocks," was never-ending; her energy, spirit, joy and humor will live on in all those who knew and loved her. May the angels lead her into paradise. Friends may call Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-6pm at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, 1177 West Fifth Avenue (Columbus). Funeral Mass 10:30am, St. Joan of Arch Catholic Church, Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Rd., (Powell), with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Aquinas Scholarship Endowment Fund, 1824 Collingswood Road, Columbus 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Masks are also required for the funeral Mass. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arch Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

