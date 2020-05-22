McMillen, Barbara

1930 - 2020

Barbara Lee McMillen (nee Darby), age 90, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio and grew up in Cambridge, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Don B. McMillen and they were married 68 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Sally Robinette (Doug), Susan McMillen, and Ann Schwarz (Holger); grandchildren, Dr. Eric Robinette (Rachel), Keith Robinette (Amanda) Lauren Schmidt (nee Schwarz-David), Leigh Schwarz (Max Fathauer) and Alex Schwarz; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Darby Robinette and Clara Joy Robinette; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Richard S. Darby Sr. and Janet E Darby (nee McFadden), brothers Richard S Darby Jr. David Darby and sister Lynnellen Darby. She lived in Columbus for 68 years and was a long time member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Barb graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947 and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in CLeveland in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. Barb (Mac) was a proud Labor and Delivery Nurse at the original White Cross Hospital and Riverside United Methodist Hospital for 37 years. Barb loved travelling and planning adventures. She and Don spent retirement being sunbirds in Scottsdale Arizona. She was passionate about sports and being active her whole life. She loved golf, tennis, hiking, Blue Jackets Hockey and watched The Ohio State Buckeyes Football Team from C Deck. She was loved by all who knew her and will be terribly missed. Barb will be buried in her golf shoes and will be playing golf on heavenly golf courses. Private graveside services in Cambridge, Ohio Northwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home. Memorial Service of Life will be determined at a later date.



