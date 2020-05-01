Barbara Milks
1949 - 2020
Milks, Barbara
1949 - 2020
Barbara Milks, age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are being held by the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Viewing and burial for family only. See complete obituary at www.newcomercolumbus.com and visit the guest book while leaving a special note of how you knew Barb, and a memory of the two of you.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
