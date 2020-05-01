Milks, Barbara
1949 - 2020
Barbara Milks, age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are being held by the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Viewing and burial for family only. See complete obituary at www.newcomercolumbus.com and visit the guest book while leaving a special note of how you knew Barb, and a memory of the two of you.
1949 - 2020
Barbara Milks, age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are being held by the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Viewing and burial for family only. See complete obituary at www.newcomercolumbus.com and visit the guest book while leaving a special note of how you knew Barb, and a memory of the two of you.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.