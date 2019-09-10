|
Moll, Barbara
1935 - 2019
Barbara Moll, born September 4, 1935, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was a long time member of Valleyview Church. Preceded in death by husband Frank "June Moll Jr., son Gary Moll SR., parents William and Flora Cunningham, stepmother Dorothy Cunningham. Survived by children, Frank (Polly) Moll III, Mark (Chris) Moll Sr. and Carol (Rick) Lloyd; daughter-in-law, Donna Moll; 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; sister, Eva (Stephan) Johnston; sisters-in-law, Alice Doughty and Margaret Aseltine; a host of family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Sunday 2-5 PM, where service will be held 12:30 PM Monday. Pastor Don Seymour officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019