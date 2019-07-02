|
|
Monk, Barbara
1929 - 2019
Barbara Murray Monk, born in Royalton, Vermont on March 17, 1929, died June 28, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by family and friends. Barbara was fiercely independent, loving, compassionate, witty, funny and generous. She had a knack for spotting four leaf clovers, loved to swim and made her famous candy cane cookies every Christmas for her family. She penned thousands of encouraging notes and wrote short stories and poems inspired by her life. Barbara crocheted beautiful afghans and angels, and quilted patchwork quilts for all those she loved. Throughout her life, she served selflessly in her church and community. During her last few months, Barbara was crocheting afghans for young families in need. For thirty three years, Barbara was the wife of a career Air Force veteran, who she met in Vermont while he was home on leave during WWII. After her parents died, Barbara raised her kid sister, Jean. When her husband retired, they moved to Ohio, to be close to Jean and her family. Barbara worked as head bookkeeper for City National Bank before devoting herself full time to raising her sons and volunteering in the community. Her sons grew to become a businessman, pastor and railroad engineer, each eternally grateful for their mother's love, wisdom and guidance. Barbara was blessed with a second marriage of nearly 20 years, to a Navy veteran and former pastor of Longstreth Church. Barbara was a one of a kind, authentic, lovable original. She will be missed dearly. Widow of Donald Murray T/Sgt USAF Retired of Vermont and Sherman Monk of Nelsonville. Preceded in death by sons Raymond, Rodney and Wilfred Murray, sister Dorothy DeCoste and brothers Arthur, Henry and Harold Litchfield. Survived by son, Donald Murray Jr. of California; sister, Jean Jones of Columbus; brothers, Ernest and Lawrence Litchfield of New Hampshire and California, respectively; sister-in-law, Dorothy Litchfield of Washington; daughter-in-law, Lisa Murray of Pennsylvania; step children, Ann (Mike) McGuire of The Plains and Terry (June) Monk of Nelsonville; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, July 5 at 6pm at New Faith Church, 6700 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. In lieu of flowers, please send children's school supplies to the church. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019