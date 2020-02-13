Home

Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Resources
Barbara Morrison


1944 - 2020
Barbara Morrison Obituary
Morrison, Barbara
Barbara L. Morrison, age 75, of Johnstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence. Former owner of Yum-ee Donuts in Sunbury and Harlem Township Clerk for more than 20 years. Barbara enjoyed gardening and was well known for her green thumb. Longtime member of Harlem Road UMC. Born April 1, 1944 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Richard J. and Iona A. (Staley) Fisher. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Noel H. Morrison; devoted children, Tracy (Bart) Cera of Delaware, Danielle (Keith) Yates of Newark and Chad Morrison of Galena; grandchildren, Haley and Austin Cera, Mattney and Joshua Yates; brothers, Edwin (Emily) Fisher of Bellbrook, OH, Dwayne (Marla) Fisher of Clarksville, OH; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Friends may call from 3-5 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, and from 10-11 am on Monday, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Monday. Pastor Bud Leskovac officiating. Interment Hunt Cemetery. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morrison Family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
