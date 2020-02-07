The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Northwest United Methodist Church
5200 Riverside Drive
Columbus, OH
Barbara Mustric


1947 - 2020
Barbara Mustric Obituary
Mustric, Barbara
1947 - 2020
Barbara Anne Mustric, 72, wife of Dr. Steven J. Mustric, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Beloved mother of Stephanie Lopus (Bryan); loving grandmother of Marlena Lopus; and devoted sister of Dr. Carol Henderson-Neri (Anthony). Barbara was a retired English teacher and homemaker who lived in Dublin, Ohio for thirty years. She was a longtime member at Northwest United Methodist Church in Columbus and the Country Club at Muirfield Village. She had many loving friendships, most lasting decades, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be held in her honor February 29 at 2pm at Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Donations may be made to Kobacker House in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
