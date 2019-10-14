|
|
Oberlander, Barbara
Barbara Ann (Zimmerman) Oberlander, age 84, of Marengo, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. Barbara was born in Lima, Ohio on July 20, 1935 and adopted by Rev. Lester Zimmerman and Ethel (Henderson) Zimmerman. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Lowell Eldon Oberlander to whom she was married for 42 years. Barbara will be remembered by her three children, Gregg (Karen) Oberlander, Gina (Dan) Raley, Glenda (Mike) Reynard; her ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Barbara and Lowell spent many years as Ministers of Music at Westerville Nazarene Church and Warren Avenue Nazarene Church in Columbus. They also attended Church of the Good Shepard United Methodist Church for many years prior to Lowell's passing in 1998. In their retirement years, Barbara and Lowell traveled the United States on mission trips with the RV group, the Nomads. Barbara will be laid to rest at Lowell's side at Iberia Cemetery in Iberia, Ohio on Thursday, October 17, 2019. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019