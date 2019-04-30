Ohlinger, Barbara "Jean"

1924 - 2019

Barbara "Jean" Ohlinger, 94, passed away April 27, 2019, at home. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Ohlinger, parents Dr. Harry and Emilie Griffith, and siblings Jack Griffith and Carol Kuhn. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Bruce) Hirsch and Debbie (Ken) Schnabel; as well as four grandchildren, Becky (Jacob) Abbs, Adam (Ruri) Hirsch, Caitlin (Eric) Quadrozzi, and Joe (Raeanne) Schnabel; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb and Olivia Abbs, Charlotte and Teddy Hirsch, Nolan and Taylor Quadrozzi, and Bennett Schnabel. Jean was also blessed to have many kind and dedicated caregivers. She was a graduate of North High School and The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Nursing. Jean was a member of OSU Alumni Association, Alpha Xi Sorority Alumnae and a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Even though Jean endured many health issues throughout her lifetime, she always maintained a positive and appreciative attitude. Friends may call from 6-8 pm Friday, May 10, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Memorial Service will also be held there at 10 am Saturday, May 11. Private interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America ( ), 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in her memory.