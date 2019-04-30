The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ohlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara "Jean" Ohlinger

Obituary Condolences

Barbara "Jean" Ohlinger Obituary
Ohlinger, Barbara "Jean"
1924 - 2019
Barbara "Jean" Ohlinger, 94, passed away April 27, 2019, at home. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Ohlinger, parents Dr. Harry and Emilie Griffith, and siblings Jack Griffith and Carol Kuhn. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Bruce) Hirsch and Debbie (Ken) Schnabel; as well as four grandchildren, Becky (Jacob) Abbs, Adam (Ruri) Hirsch, Caitlin (Eric) Quadrozzi, and Joe (Raeanne) Schnabel; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb and Olivia Abbs, Charlotte and Teddy Hirsch, Nolan and Taylor Quadrozzi, and Bennett Schnabel. Jean was also blessed to have many kind and dedicated caregivers. She was a graduate of North High School and The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Nursing. Jean was a member of OSU Alumni Association, Alpha Xi Sorority Alumnae and a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Even though Jean endured many health issues throughout her lifetime, she always maintained a positive and appreciative attitude. Friends may call from 6-8 pm Friday, May 10, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Memorial Service will also be held there at 10 am Saturday, May 11. Private interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (), 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Jean's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now