Peacock, Barbara
1939 - 2020
Barbara Elaine (Smyers) Peacock, 80, died 16 January, 2020 at home in Canal Winchester surrounded by her family after a 2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She leaves to grieve her loving husband of 61 years, Roger Peacock; children, Wm Scott Peacock (friend, Christine Farris) of Delaware, Oh, Lori Ann Peacock (Paul Volker) of Snow Hill, Md; grandchildren, Aaron Peacock (friend Cara) of Phoenix, Az, Olivia Peacock of Dayton, Oh, Morgan Peacock of Columbus, Oh, and Garret Volker of Snow Hill, Md; great grandchild, Josiah Peacock of Dayton, Oh; and Christine Farris's children, Amber and Mike. She was predeceased by her mother Bernice Wells, adoptive-father Delmar Smyers and sister Mary Jane Toth. Barbara was a successful Realtor in Central Ohio for 25 years working for various agencies, the most recent Coldwell Banker. A graduate of Canal Winchester High School, Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Il and Webster College, St Louis, Mo, she travelled with her husband, who was in the United States Air Force, for 20 years to various assignments including Newfoundland, France, California, Delaware and Illinois. She was a member of Peace Free Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester. Always a volunteer, she was reader for the Radio for the Blind in Belleville, Il; started the first MADD chapter in Miami County, Oh; served food weekly to the homeless in Dayton; taught sewing at Friendship House in Ravenna, Oh; started a non-profit called Nziza to support students in Rwanda and Uganda; and served on Autism Speaks committees in Columbus including Walk Now for Autism. She was named an NBC4 Everyday Hero at Red, White & Boom in 2010 for her volunteerism. In recent elections, she knocked on thousands of doors for candidates for local, state and national offices for which she was named Volunteer of the Year for Franklin County Republican Party. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and willingness to listen. The family thanks the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio and JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology Mill Run for their compassionate care. Barbara requested cremation and only a memorial service. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, Jan 23, 2-4 and 6-8pm at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, she requested a donation to or to Autism Speaks. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020